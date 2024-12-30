End of holiday travel creates long lines at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoints

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday is the last of the three busiest days for airports when it comes to holiday travel. It was no surprise to see the holiday rush hit Pittsburgh International Airport.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, airport security lines stretched for about 70 minutes from the main TSA checkpoint entrance to the Hyatt hotel.

"[An] hour and 10 minutes sound pretty bad," said air traveler Angela Rosporski.

It's a busy time for all airports.

"As long as it gets me back to home, I'm good. I'll wait," passenger Jared Grimm added.

At Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA agents moved quickly to open the alternate checkpoint and get those wait times down to single digits.

"We just got in not too long ago. I hope it doesn't take much longer, but we're hoping it'll be smooth," said airport flyer John Lasgaris.

It was pretty smooth sailing for some lucky passengers like Lasgaris. However, he's one of the nearly 40 million travelers flying this holiday season between Dec. 19 and Jan. 2.

"We just wanted to be back home before the year is out," Lasgaris said.

Closing out the year with this holiday travel hustle means 6% more people will pass through airports this year than last year.

"A lot more people traveling. COVID kind of played a big part in that, so everybody wants to go out," said Lasgaris.

For some travelers, getting out means crowded flights.

"It's pretty smooth, other than the flights are really full," Rosporski said.

Packed or empty, all you want is no cancellations or delays. According to the FAA, roughly two-thirds of flight delays are weather-related, but your attitude along the way makes all the difference.

"Just be prepared for the worst and it'll probably be okay in the end," said Rosporski.

As always, check your flight to ensure your flight is not delayed or canceled before you show up at the airport, and plan to be at the airport two to three hours before your flight is set to depart.