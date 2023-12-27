Hines Ward and James Harrison not finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends are still waiting to hear their names called for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hines Ward and James Harrison were not among the 15 modern-era player finalists selected Wednesday for the Class of 2024. The two Steeler greats were previously named semifinalists in November.

The long wait continues for Ward, who has been a semifinalist for the last eight years. He is the Steelers' all-time leading receiver, racking up 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns. He also was named MVP of Super Bowl XL. He spent all 14 years of his career in Pittsburgh.

Harrison, who was a semifinalist for the second year in a row, was named the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and earned five Pro Bowl honors. He has 811 career tackles and 84 1/2 career sacks. He played in Pittsburgh for 14 seasons.

Some finalists for the Class of 2024 include wide receivers Devin Hester, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne and defensive linemen Jared Allen, Dwight Freeney and Julius Peppers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be unveiled on Feb. 8, 2024, and then enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 3, 2024.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Modern-Era Player Finalists

Eric Allen (DB), Jared Allen (DL), Willie Anderson (OL), Jahri Evans (OL), Dwight Freeney (DL), Antonio Gates (TE), Rodney Harrison (DB), Devin Hester (WR, ST), Torry Holt (WR), Andre Johnson (WR), Julius Peppers (DL), Fred Taylor (RB), Reggie Wayne (WR), Patrick Willis (LB) and Darren Woodson (DB)