Hines Ward, James Harrison named as semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two former Pittsburgh Steelers have been named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Former receiver Hines Ward and former linebacker James Harrison are among the 25 Modern-Era players who remain eligible to be enshrined into Canton, Ohio's 2024 class.

Ward, now an eight-year semifinalist nominee, was declared the MVP of Super Bowl XL, racked up 1,000 catches for 12,083 yards and scored 86 touchdowns.

James Harrison notched five Pro Bowl honors, an NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2008 and was recently inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor.

The 25 semifinalists will be reduced to a list of 15 finalists before the final voting process for the Class of 2024 ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in February.

All players will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next August.