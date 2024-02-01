Watch CBS News
Local News

Young boy injured in hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Pittsburgh. 

The crash happened on the 2000 block of Webster Ave. in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood. The driver did not remain at the scene.

The boy's condition is not known at this time. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.     

Michael Guise

Michael Guise is a web producer for KDKA-TV. He has worked for the station since 2019.

First published on February 1, 2024 / 4:34 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.