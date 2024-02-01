Young boy injured in hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A young boy was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Pittsburgh.
The crash happened on the 2000 block of Webster Ave. in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood. The driver did not remain at the scene.
The boy's condition is not known at this time.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.