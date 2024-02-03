Watch CBS News
Local News

High school basketball referee collapses during game, later dies

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) - A high school basketball referee has died after collapsing during halftime of a game on Friday night.

Michael Roebuck, 46, was officiating a junior varsity game Friday night at Mount Pleasant when he collapsed to the floor, according to the Tribune-Review. He was rushed by paramedics to the hospital but died en route.

The second half of the game was canceled, and the subsequent varsity game was postponed.

Dr. Timothy Gabauer, Superintendent of Schools at Mount Pleasant Area School District, released a statement Friday regarding the tragic incident.

Our school community is deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Roebuck that occurred during halftime of the Junior Varsity basketball game. Despite the immediate medical response and efforts of our first responders, Mr. Roebuck tragically passed away due to the severity of the emergency. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest of sympathies are with Mr. Roebuck's family and friends.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 5:36 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.