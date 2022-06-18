Hey Ray: What is a 'dust devil?'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While dust devils look like tornadoes, they are much different. Especially with the ingredients that cause one to form.

Example of a 'Dust Devil' @cmahan51

So, what exactly is a dust devil?

They are dust-filled, swirling columns of air. These are usually much smaller and much less intense than tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service, they usually have a diameter between 10 and 300 feet and can reach between 500 and 1000 feet into the sky.

A 'Dust Devil' in the sky @cmahan51

That still probably sounds like a small tornado, but they do have major differences.

A 'Dust Devil' reaching into the sky @cmahan51

For one, they often form under clear skies, while tornadoes need a thunderstorm to form. That means they form from the sky and drop down. Dust devils form from the ground up!

Example of a tornado Ray Petelin

That is because of their main ingredient, which is major heating of the Earth's surface. When the skies are clear, the Sun heats the ground to a level higher than the surrounding air.

Daytime sun heats the ground, part one of 'Dust Devil' Ray Petelin/KDKA Weather Center

This causes the air to rise rapidly, creating an area of low pressure.

Heat and low pressure Ray Petelin/KDKA Weather Center

Air then rushes in to fill the area of low pressure, and that increases the circulation.

Air rushes in, creating circulation Ray Petelin/KDKA

As those processes intensify, they will pick up dust, dirt, and debris.

This creates what you see in the air.

The swirling winds can sometimes get over 60 mph, and that is fast enough to cause damage to small structures and light objects, so you certainly would not want to hang out near one.

Process begins picking up dirt and debris Ray Petelin/KDKA Weather Center

When cooler air starts to get pulled into the circulation, all the processes we just discussed gets interrupted. This kills the circulation, ending the dust devil.

End of the process of a dust devil Ray Petelin/KDKA Weather Center