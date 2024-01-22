Heinz History Center nominated as one of nation's best history museums

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Heinz History Center has been nominated as one of the nation's best history museums for the second year in a row.

The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pitsburgh's Strip District was nominated for USA Today's 2024 10Best Reader's Choice travel awards for the category of best history museum. Last year, the Heinz History Center took the second spot on the list.

"The Heinz History Center preserves the history of Western Pennsylvanians and helps educate visitors with interactive exhibits spread across six floors," USA Today writes, pointing out the "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" exhibit as one of the highlights.

The Heinz History Center is one of 21 nominees alongside museums like the National Air and Space Museum, the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration and the National Museum of the American Indian. Pennsylvania is also represented again with the nomination of the Erie Maritime Museum.

Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts, then editors select the final set of nominees. Readers can vote once per day. Polls close at noon on Feb. 12 and the winners will be announced on Feb. 23.

While it's still early, the Heinz History Center was in the No. 1 spot as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

It's not the only Pittsburgh museum in the running to be named one of the best in the nation. The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh was nominated for the category of best children's museum. Last year, it placed second after four consecutive years on the list.