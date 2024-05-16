Hearing what the fans have to say about the Steelers' 2024 schedule

Hearing from Steeler Nation following release of 2024 schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Steelers fans are getting their first look at the team's schedule this year.

The schedule was released at 8 on Wednesday evening.

THE SCHEDULE IS OUT: The Steelers' 2024 NFL regular-season schedule has been released. https://t.co/gVi4HrJEyy — KDKA (@KDKA) May 16, 2024

KDKA stopped by Mike's Beer Bar to chat with fans to get their reaction.

"We got a good schedule, I saw that we have a lot of interesting road games," said Jake Betush.

Other fans told us they are more concerned.

"I think the biggest thing is not playing a divisional team until week 11, that kind of sucks," said Mike Crawford

He said the back half of the Steelers schedule will be really tough, but that it presents the team a good opportunity to have a good record to start off the season and put the team in a good position.

Other fans, like Jessica Moore, a manager at the bar, were more focused on the specific days and times the games would be. They determine when she'll be able to take off of work, and what days she needs to be at the bar.

"Wow, we have 2 Sunday night games," she said.

Fans already knew which teams the Steelers would be playing. In Market Square, fans KDKA spoke with were split on if it looks like a tough or easy schedule.

The schedule includes a Christmas Day game at Acrisure against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Well now that I know there will be a 1 pm kickoff off Christmas down the street with Taylor Swift's boyfriend, and the returning Super Bowl champs, means we will be open on Christmas Day at 9 am, serving breakfast," Moore said.

For multiple people inside the bar, the prospect of having Taylor Swift in Pittsburgh on Christmas caught their attention.

Swift hasn't made it to all of Travis's games - missing some because of her Eras Tour Schedule. But, the tour ends a few weeks before the game. On this, we'll just have to wait and see.