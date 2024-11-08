Watch CBS News
Man hit, killed by driver of vehicle in Harrison Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Harrison Township on Friday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that officials were notified of a driver hitting a pedestrian at the intersection of Freeport Road and California Avenue in Harrison Township around 6:30 p.m. 

When first responders arrived, they found a man in his 70s dead at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, authorities said. 

Police are investigating. No other information was released on Friday. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

