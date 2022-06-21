Watch CBS News
Crews battle fire at Wendy's in Harmar Township

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters battled smoke at a Wendy's in Harmar Township Tuesday evening. 

Crews could be seen working on a fire coming through the drive-thru area of the restaurant on Freeport Road.

Crews battle smoke at the Wendy's on Freeport Road in Harmar Township on June 21, 2022.  (Photo: KDKA)

There have been no reports of injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the fire. 

First published on June 21, 2022 / 6:54 PM

