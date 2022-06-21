Crews battle fire at Wendy's in Harmar Township
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters battled smoke at a Wendy's in Harmar Township Tuesday evening.
Crews could be seen working on a fire coming through the drive-thru area of the restaurant on Freeport Road.
There have been no reports of injuries.
It's unclear what led up to the fire.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
