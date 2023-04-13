Gus & Yiayia's ice ball cart opens on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's a sign that warmer weather is here in Pittsburgh: Gus & Yiayia's on the North Side is open.

A post on Facebook Thursday morning announced the opening. It's the perfect day for ice balls too with highs soaring into the 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Gus & YiaYia's first opened on the North Side in 1934. The cart was run by Gus Kalaris' parents until Gus and his wife Stella took over in 1951, and they've been serving shaved ice ever since.

A Facebook comment says they'll be open from 12-6 until they get back into their normal routine.

You can find the cart in the Allegheny Commons park.