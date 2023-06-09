Watch CBS News
Local News

Greensburg woman's Ring camera captures black bear in her backyard

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Black bear caught running on Greensburg camera
Black bear caught running on Greensburg camera 00:18

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - A woman was spooked after she saw something very unexpected on her Ring camera. 

Holly Phillabaum provided us with the footage that showed a black bear running through her backyard. 

She was startled and said that that's where her children play. 

Phillabaum also shared the video on Facebook so others in the neighborhood know to be on the lookout. 

First published on June 9, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.