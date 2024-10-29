Greensburg man pleads guilty to trying to have sister killed in murder-for-hire case

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man from Westmoreland County has pleaded guilty to charges related to a murder-for-hire plot in which he was trying to arrange to have his sister killed.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says that 63-year-old Peter Cute was arrested in April after a witness told police he was trying to hire a hitman.

The DA's office says that investigators determined that Cute was looking for someone willing to kill one of his relatives, who were allegedly trying to have him removed from their properties and from money related to their estates.

Cute met with an undercover detective, telling them that he wished to have his sister murdered for a fee, according to the DA's office.

Cute is expected to be sentenced within the next three months on the criminal solicitation to commit homicide charge that he pleaded guilty to.