Greensburg Salem and Jeannette requiring adult supervision for elementary students at high school football games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two school districts in Westmoreland County are now requiring elementary-age students to have adult supervision when attending high school football games.

Leaders from the Jeannette and Greensburg-Salem districts have notified parents and guardians of the policies surrounding children at the games and are asking for help abiding by those guidelines.

In the Greensburg Salem district, parents are being asked not to leave elementary or middle school students unattended during athletic events.

Students attending games at the school's athletic facilities are not to be dropped off unless a parent or responsible adult will be with them throughout the entire event.

Meanwhile, Jeannette school leaders say that students in grades K-6 who are not accompanied by a parent or guardian will not be allowed to enter the football stadium.

The district says that they understand this may cause an inconvenience, but that safety and security are of utmost importance.

Jeannette leaders also are reminding parents and guardians that they are willing to help in arrange supervision for children if it is needed.

Both Greensburg Salem and Jeannette are hosting home football games on Friday night.