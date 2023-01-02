Watch CBS News
Greensburg Police investigating New Year's Day burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are looking for help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened on New Year's Day. 

City of Greensburg Police say the burglary happened at a a business in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police say the suspect is believed to have been wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask along with yellow and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police at 724-834-3800.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 1:59 AM

