Pittsburgh-area man accused of trying to solicit sex from girl at school bus stop

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A Greensburg man is facing charges after investigators said he tried to solicit sex from a 13-year-old girl at her school bus stop.

The victim told Hempfield Area School District officials that a man was standing at her bus stop, making sexual comments to her and offering her money.

After school resource officers reported the incident to state police, authorities said the victim told troopers that her neighbor, 71-year-old Michael D. Thomas, made concerning comments to her on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, the girl said Thomas gave her $20 and made inappropriate sexual comments to her.

After the district was notified, authorities said they moved the location of the girl's bus stop. The DA's office said troopers parked near the bus stop on Friday and saw Thomas walking through the intersection at the same time the victim would have been there.

State troopers confronted Thomas and interviewed him. The DA's office said Thomas told troopers he made the statements to the victim because he was attracted to her. Police said he admitted to troopers that he knew the girl was underage.

According to court paperwork, the victim told police that Thomas had stopped to talk to her at her bus stop on multiple occasions in the past year.

Troopers arrested Thomas on multiple charges, including corruption of minors and stalking.

Thomas was arraigned and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison on $75,000 bail, the district attorney's office said.