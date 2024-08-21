Changes coming to Greensburg diocese's Catholic schools

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- For Greensburg Central Catholic Principal Theresa Szmed, having students comfortable in the classroom, especially in the warmer months at the start and end of the school year, is a game changer.

"Originally, this building was built in 1959," said Szmed. "The whole building could not be air-conditioned, but our three main areas, the cafeteria, our main gym, and our auxiliary gym, have the new air conditioning that is installed there. We also purchased individual air conditioners for each one of the classrooms."

The air conditioning improvements cost just over $1 million, and the project was financed through different funds and donations from individuals and the school's alumni association.

The school also saw a strengthening of its faith-based programs and curriculum, more community outreach programs have been put in place, and enhancements were made to the schools' fine arts departments.

One of the other big improvements this year was increasing security and bolstering the Greensburg diocese's police force, which was formed in June 2023.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Greensburg, Dr. Nancy A. Rottler, says that student safety is a top priority for the district.

"Proud to share that we are the first diocese in Pennsylvania to start our own police department," said Rottler. "Every one of our Catholic schools, all 12 schools in the Diocese of Greensburg, have an armed police officer in the school. One of the things that was purposeful, based on feedback from parents, students, and our families, was about safety. And it is unfortunate we have to think this way, but we also want to make sure we have an environment that can be nurturing from our faith, but also an environment where students feel safe."

While Greensburg Central Catholic has made several security improvements this year, the diocese says they are looking to make more security improvements in the coming years.