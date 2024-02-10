Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center hosts annual Lunar New Year celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today marks the start of the Chinese New Year and this year is the Year of the Dragon.

Lunar New Year traditions, including spending time with family, cash gifts for children, and deep cleaning of the home, are all to usher in good luck for the coming year.

Many people got a jump on things on Friday at the Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center.

That's where they gathered to celebrate the Asian culture.

"It's for the same reason we celebrate New Year for ourselves, to ring in good fortune, to get your family and friends together, share things that you learned and done throughout the year, and to kind of commemorate and celebrate the culture that we do have here," said Thomas Horam the Director of the Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center.

Friday was an annual tradition that takes place in Greenfield.