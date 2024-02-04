Pittsburgh celebrates the coming Lunar New Year at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Members of the community gathered at the Pittsburgh Playhouse downtown on Saturday for the annual Lunar New Year Celebration Gala.

Those in attendance were able to experience a Chinese art exhibition along with traditional food and drink ahead of a gala performance.

For those celebrating on Saturday, this upcoming year is The Year of the Dragon.

"The Year of the Dragon is one of them and it's actually a very good one," said Dave Jiao, the Chairman of the Pittsburgh Chinese Cultural Center. "The Year of the Dragon is usually one of good luck, so we all hope in the Year of the Dragon, we have that good luck as well."

This is the first Year of the Dragon since 2012.

The Lunar New Year officially begins next Saturday, February 10.