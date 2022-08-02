NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

GRAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday.

An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersetion of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties.

The second tornado, an EF-0 with maximum winds of 85 mph, touched down southeast of Graysville, Greene County.

NWS Pittsburgh says its area has now seen three tornadoes so far this year.

TORNADO DAMAGE: Here’s a look at the tornado that touched down in Dallas, WV last night & went into PA. The NWS has been out surveying the damage today. I’ll have a closeup look at the damage & what @NWSPittsburgh has to say about it at 4,5&6 on @KDKA

The NWS said more details will be relased laters.

