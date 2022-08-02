NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
GRAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday.
An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersetion of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties.
The second tornado, an EF-0 with maximum winds of 85 mph, touched down southeast of Graysville, Greene County.
NWS Pittsburgh says its area has now seen three tornadoes so far this year.
The NWS said more details will be relased laters.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
