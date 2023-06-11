Watch CBS News
Greene County police searching for man accused of shooting at vehicle

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Greene County are searching for a man who allegedly shot nearly two dozen rounds at a car in Morgan Township. 

Police say the victims were driving on Marianna Road when a man in a four-door sedan got out and started firing at their car. 

They say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and fired 22 rounds, only hitting the car twice. 

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 3:57 PM

