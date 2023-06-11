Greene County police searching for man accused of shooting at vehicle

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Police in Greene County are searching for a man who allegedly shot nearly two dozen rounds at a car in Morgan Township.

Police say the victims were driving on Marianna Road when a man in a four-door sedan got out and started firing at their car.

They say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and fired 22 rounds, only hitting the car twice.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.