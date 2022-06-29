Greene County dispatcher charged, accused of not sending help for dying woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County 911 dispatcher accused in a lawsuit of failing to send help for a dying woman is facing charges.

Leon Price is charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the law. He turned himself in on Wednesday.

The Greene County District Attorney's Office said the dispatcher denied medical services to Diana Kronk when there were three ambulances available for dispatch.

District Attorney Dave Russo alleges Price's actions were reckless and resulted in the woman's death. He said Price violated protocol and the county's procedures by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to help the dying woman.

On July 1, 2020, Kronk's daughter, Kelly Titchenell, called 911 saying her mother was turning yellow and unresponsive. Price initially said he would send an ambulance, but then repeatedly told Titchenell that they needed her mother's consent to transport even though Titchenell said she could not speak.

Price even suggested that Titchenell hang up and call back later. No ambulance was dispatched, and Kronk died the next day.

"Kronk was denied services," Russo said. "There was a policy in place where they need to respond to these services. We believe his actions were reckless and it endangered her welfare."

"I want to know why this happened in my county," he added. "I want to know why services were not provided. I want to know, was there an informal policy that is outside of the actual procedures? We have a lot of questions that we are going to get into in the investigation."

Russo said his investigation is growing. He is looking into Greene County 911's management.

"The investigation is being expanded to 911 management to see if this was a result of a potential unwritten 911 management policy in Greene County. No one should be denied emergency services in Greene County or anywhere else. Everyone should have equal protections and access to medical treatment," Russo said in a statement.

The county's solicitor and commissioners would not comment Wednesday.

It is unclear if Price still works as a dispatcher. He's out on $15,000 unsecured bond.