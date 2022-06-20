Watch CBS News
Lawsuit alleges Greene County 911 didn't send help for dying mother

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Greene County and its 911 center are the subjects of a lawsuit that accuses them of denying emergency medical services to a dying woman. 

Kelly Titchenell alleges in July 2020, the 911 operator ignored her call for help. She said the operator told her services would not be given to her mother because it would be a "waste of resources."

Titchenell said first responders weren't notified, no help ever came and her mother died.

June 20, 2022

