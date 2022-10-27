3 charged in connection with Greene County 911 investigation appear in court

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people charged in connection with an investigation into Greene County 911 were in court Thursday.

Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes work or worked in management for Greene County Emergency Management, investigators said. Leathers, currently the mayor of Waynesburg, is the former county 911 director. Policz is the county's EMA director and 911 director, and Rhodes works in a management role for 911.

Greg Leathers, Richard Policz and Robert Rhodes are facing numerous charges. KDKA

They were originally charged with tampering with public records, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and obstructing the administration of law in connection with the investigation of the 2020 death of Diana Kronk.

On Thursday, a district judge dismissed the conspiracy and felony tampering charges, saying there wasn't enough evidence that the three conspired. However, the judge held all misdemeanor charges. All three men are out on bond.

"I'm just glad that we are getting it over with," said Kronk's daughter, Kelly Titchenell, told KDKA-TV exclusively. "I'm glad they are going to have to suffer the consequences of their actions. I hope this makes a statement so that this doesn't happen to anyone else."

A lawsuit alleges Greene County 911 didn't send help to a dying woman. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"I haven't talked to the family, but we are looking at this as another step of bringing justice in this case." Greene County District Attorney Dave Russo said Thursday.

At the center of this case is Greene County 911 dispatcher Leon Price, who is also charged with involuntary manslaughter for failing to send an ambulance to Kronk's home. She died the next day from internal bleeding.

Investigators said Leathers, Policz and Rhodes were responsible for training and guidelines at the 911 center. According to the criminal complaint, they're accused of concealing the existence of binders containing training documents and standard operating procedures.

Investigators also claimed the three men tried to conceal, withhold and pervert the release of those documents.

As for Price, his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday but it was postponed. Sources confirm that he is not working as a dispatcher anymore but is still employed by the county.