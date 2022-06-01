Gov. Tom Wolf pushes lawmakers to send families $2,000 stimulus checks

WEST VIEW, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Tom Wolf was in West View Wednesday, pushing his plan to send $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania families.

He's calling on the Republican-led General Assembly to pass the legislation that would use some of the leftover American Rescue Plan funds to send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians with a household income of $80,000 or less.

"I'm talking about $2 billion that's sitting in a checking account out in Harrisburg that if we don't use it by the end of 2024, we have to send it back to Washington. Do you want to do that? I don't," Wolf said.

Wolf said the funding would also help with the skyrocketing inflation.

House Republican caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman has said Republicans aren't on board with the governor's idea. Sen. Devlin Robinson, a Bridgeville Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said his colleagues think there are better ways to spend the money, like funding bridge work on I-79 instead of tolling the interstate.

But without support from the Republicans who control the General Assembly, there won't be a state stimulus check.