Gov. Shapiro to visit Altoona to discuss investing in first responder services

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to make a visit to Altoona.

There, he plans to discuss his budget proposal to invest in fire, EMS, and 911 services -- something he says is an important push to make our communities safer.

That press conference is set to begin at 11 a.m.