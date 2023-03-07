Watch CBS News
Gov. Shapiro's first Pa. budget to focus on schools, business taxes

By Jessica Guay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Governor Josh Shapiro is set to address the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the first time since taking the oath of office. 

Governor Shapiro will lay out his vision in his first state budget address to the legislature at the state capitol in Harrisburg.

There won't be any tax increases, only tax cuts. This includes one of Governor Shapiro's campaign promises to cut the state's high corporate income tax rate by more than half by 2025 to attract high-tech firms.

The governor is expected to emphasize funding for Pennsylvania's poorest school districts.

Shapiro's budget plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year that starts on July 1 is expected to exceed the current fiscal year's $42.8 billion approved budget. 

There's a number of topics to watch out for in the governor's budget address, including:

  • Pennsylvania's rainy day fund having around $5 billion, compared to less than $3 billion the year before
  • A newly divided legislature, with one chamber controlled by Democrats
  • Public safety
  • Workplace development

Shapiro will ask for a special tax credit for newly-certified teachers, police officers, and nurses.

The budget address will start at 11:30 a.m. in the House chamber.

You can watch the address live on CBS News Pittsburgh. 

