Gov. Josh Shapiro reportedly pulls Dr. Debra Bogen's nomination for secretary of health

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The governor has reportedly withdrawn a nomination for a pretty important office.

Governor Shapiro's office has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. Debra Bogen to be the next Pennsylvania Secretary of Health.

According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, the governor's office gave no reason for the move, other than saying that they will have more to announce about next steps in the coming days.

Dr. Bogen currently serves as the acting state health secretary after serving as the Allegheny County Health Department's director through the COVID-19 pandemic.