Glenshaw man sentenced to 5 years for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (KDKA) -- A former Army Ranger from Glenshaw found guilty of assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

A judge sentenced Morss to 66 months on his conviction of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon; obstruction of an official proceeding; and robbery. He was also ordered to 24 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.

According to prosecutors, Morss was wearing a vest intended to carry body armor plates and had a knife sheath and scissors when he moved to the front of the line of rioters clashing with police on the West Front of the Capitol grounds.

Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh

Prosecutors said Morss tried to steal a baton from a Metropolitan Police Department officer, removed a barrier and yelled, "Take a look around. We are going to take our Capitol back."

Morss then joined a line of rioters that prosecutors said pushed back officers and followed them up to the Lower West Terrace. Prosecutors said Morss wrested a riot shield from an officer and passed it back so rioters could make a wall and create a "heave-ho" motion against police. He later climbed through a broken window, took a chair and passed it back out to rioters outside, prosecutors said.

Morss served three tours in Afghanistan and worked briefly as a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District.

He was tried with 31-year-old Geoffrey William Sills from Mechanicsville, Virginia, and 36-year-old David Lee Judd of Carrollton, Texas.

Since the attack more than two years ago, the Department of Justice says more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states.