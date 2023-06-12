Pittsburgh woman encourages Taylor Swift fans to bring Terrible Towels to welcome star

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman is on a mission to give Taylor Swift a big Pittsburgh welcome during her concerts at Acrisure Stadium.

Swift's two sold-out shows on Friday and Saturday are part of her Eras Tour, and one woman wants everyone to bring something special to the shows.

"We thought it would be a really fun idea for everyone who is going to her shows to bring along the Terrible Towel with you," Stephanie Libbon said in a video on Pittsburgh Today Live on Monday. "That way when she pops out of the stage during her opening number, everyone can go crazy with them, showing her a fun, unique welcome to the city of champions."

In the video, Libbon's daughter showed everyone how to wave the towel, just in case they needed a refresher.

For the concerts, officials expect about 100,000 people between the North Shore and Downtown. Her past concerts seated about 60,000. Pittsburgh Public Safety is expected to release more of its plan this week.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit also said it will be running additional rail cars with more service than usual.