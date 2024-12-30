3-year-old killed in Ohio dog attack remembered as "happy girl with a beautiful laugh and smile"

Pittsburgh's First Night celebrations full of entertainment for all ages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 3-year-old killed in a dog attack in Ohio is being remembered as a "happy girl with a beautiful laugh and smile."

Two dogs fatally mauled Kingsley Wright inside a home in the Roselawn neighborhood of Cincinnati on Nov. 27, CBS affiliate WKRC reported. The 3-year-old girl's mother, Gina Smith, told the TV station that she last saw her on Nov. 27 after dropping her off at her father's home.

"I wasn't able to say goodbye," she told the TV station.

Cincinnati.com reported that Cincinnati Animal CARE removed three dogs from the home after the attack. The dogs are being held for a state-mandated 10-day quarantine, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Animal CARE told Cincinnati.com.

In her obituary, the girl's loved ones said she loved to sing and dance with her family and "always saw the positive and bright side of everything around her."

"Kingsley was a happy girl with a beautiful laugh and smile," her obituary said.

Gina Smith told WKRC that she wants justice for her daughter, as she feels "in the dark." Police have released limited details about the dog attack.

"That's what I want, is somebody to be accountable for their actions, for our loss," she told the TV station.

Gina Smith reportedly said she plans to hold a celebration of life for her daughter that will include a balloon release and a candlelit vigil.

This was at least the second fatal dog attack in Ohio this year. In July, 6-year-old Jaxson Dvorak was mauled to death by his family dog. The American Veterinary Medical Association says 4.5 million people in America are bitten by dogs each year, with children being the most common victims.