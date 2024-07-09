6-year-old boy mauled to death by family dog in Ohio

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 6-year-old boy in Ohio was mauled to death by his family dog last week.

Police in Lorain responded to a home on East 31st Street on July 3 around 4 p.m. for a report of a dog attacking a child, The Chronicle-Telegram reported. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The newspaper reported that the 6-year-old boy was identified as Jaxson Dvorak. As of last week, no charges were filed in connection with the incident, which is under investigation.

The Friendship Animal Protective League told The Chronicle-Telegram that an adult pit bull, an adult shepherd mix and six puppies were removed from the home. The newspaper reported that the two adult dogs will be euthanized and tested for rabies while the puppies will remain with the rescue organization.

It is unclear if one or both of the adult dogs were involved in the attack.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, 4.5 million people in the United States are bitten by dogs each year, with children being the most common victims.