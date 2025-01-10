Gibsonia couple donates a townhome for a good cause

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Gibsonia couple is donating a townhouse for a good cause.

The house on the South Side is very familiar for De'netta Benjamin-Miller.

"About 23 years ago, I worked at that house," said Benjamin-Miller, Executive Director of Sojourner House and Sojourner House Moms. "I did my internship there – it was the Goodwill industries."

So, when she heard it was being donated – it was surreal.

"When I pulled up, and when I saw it was that house – I was so excited!" said Benjamin-Miller.

Scott Dysert and his wife gifted it to Sojourner House. They've already been fond of the organization.

"They contributed financially to the organization – and they have been watching our mission," said Benjamin-Miller. "And they have been passionate about their mission."

The nonprofit hoped to use it for administrative purposes – or use it to help house women recovering from substance abuse. That would mean the zoning would have to become business though.

"Once we met with the council representative and had discussions – we realized that it would take more than 2 or 3 months to get that zoning changed," she said.

They wanted the process to move quickly, and that's why they decided to sell it. It's for financial stability, and they're hoping to make at least over $200,000.

"With nonprofits, it can change each year – revenue streams can change… funding entities can change," said Benjamin-Miller.

And whoever the buyer is going to be, they just want the right one.

"We just want someone who's gonna love the house – and someone who loves our mission to buy the house," said Benjamin-Miller.

There will be an open house next week on January 18 and 19.