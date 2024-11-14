Giant Eagle opens new location in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle has opened a new grocery store in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood.

The store on Noblestown Road had its grand opening on Thursday, with officials cutting the ribbon a few hours after doors opened to customers.

To celebrate, Giant Eagle said it donated $10,000 to The Education Partnership and 100,000 pounds of food to 412 Rescue.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, former Pittsburgh Penguin Tyler Kennedy, former Pittsburgh Pirates player and current broadcaster Neil Walker and the Pirate Parrot will make appearances at the store on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

The store is hiring, looking to fill a variety of full- and part-time roles, including meat cutters, bakers, cake decorators.

Giant Eagle said the location will add an in-store pharmacy in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newest Giant Eagle to our Westwood neighbors — we have been hard at work over the past few months to bring this store to life, and we can't wait to share it with the community," Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan said in a news release. "We feel that we've curated a shopping experience to meet the needs of area guests, bringing together a combination of quality and value."

Giant Eagle was founded in 1931 and now has over 470 stores throughout Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. Over the summer, Giant Eagle announced it was selling its GetGo locations to a Canadian-based convenience store company, which Giant Eagle's CEO said would enable growth for its grocery stores.