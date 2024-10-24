Giant Eagle paper bag fees growing Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy initiatives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's been a little over a year since businesses in Pittsburgh were banned from using single-use plastic bags.

While it might be inconvenient to some customers, Giant Eagle's paper bag fees have been going into the community and improving places you and your family can enjoy.

Since last October, Pittsburgh shoppers have been bringing their own bags to the grocery store or buying alternative ones at checkout.

The city's plastic bag ban is about reducing plastic waste in communities. But did you know the paper bag fees at Giant Eagle stores are being put to good use? Fifty percent of those fees go to the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

"The funds from this reinvestment are really making parks better for all Pittsburghers and visitors alike," said Alana Wenk, director of advancement for the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Wenk said the money has already planted and grown several events and initiatives. The fees allowed the non-profit organization to purchase a brand-new electric landscape vehicle.

"Which is allowing our dedicated team of horticulture and forestry experts to continue beautifying so many of Pittsburgh's park spaces, allowing us to support the urban forest by planting new trees. We're able to do even more in terms of invasive plant removal," Wenk said.

The bag money also helped fund the nonprofit's high school urban Eco-Stewards Program. Students from six Pittsburgh area schools go out to city parks, get their hands dirty and learn about green jobs.

"Just really educating them about the importance of caring for our natural spaces and giving back to them and also just kind of piquing their interest in what they could do in their future career," said Wenk.

The Giant Eagle paper bag fees also went towards organizing two Parks Conservancy events, Earth Month and the first-ever Freedom Harvest Celebration.

"We had hundreds of community members come out to Frick Park, experience the from Slavery to Freedom Garden at the Environmental Center, enjoy some live music, interact with local vendors, and just be part of the community," Wenk said.

"It was significant enough where we were able to progress these really important initiatives that we might not have been able to progress without that investment from Giant Eagle," she added.

Wenk is hoping that with every paper bag sold at Giant Eagle, the parks conservancy's events and underfunded horticulture and forestry team will flourish.

"Really hoping to continue just moving that program forward on our end to beautify Pittsburgh's parks, make them welcoming, healthy, and accessible to all," she said.