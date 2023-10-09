Giant Eagle says it will donate all paper bag fees to Pittsburgh organizations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle said Monday that it plans to donate all of the paper bag fees to Pittsburgh organizations.

Beginning Oct. 14, retailers within city limits are prohibited from providing single-use plastic bags or non-recycled paper bags to customers. Stores can have paper bags available for 10 cents. City council approved the ban last April and it was supposed to go into effect in a year but was pushed back to Oct. 14.

In a release Monday, Giant Eagle said it plans to donate those fees to "local organizations focused on creating more livable neighborhoods and greener outdoor spaces." Giant Eagle said those organizations include the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, Riverlife, Allegheny Cleanways, Grow Pittsburgh and Tree Pittsburgh.

"We are excited to implement this unique pass-through of the paper bags fees we are required to collect to benefit organizations that are planting trees, cleaning waterways, and upgrading city park systems throughout the City of Pittsburgh," said Cara Mercil, Giant Eagle's director of sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

The release said the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will receive 50 percent of the donations. The rest will be shared among other organizations through Dec. 31, 2024, Giant Eagle added.

"The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is honored to partner with Giant Eagle to reinvest paper bag fees directly in Pittsburgh neighborhoods, activate and beautify local parks, improve the health of the urban tree canopy, and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards," said Catherine Qureshi, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.