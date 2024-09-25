Giant Eagle says its lowering prices on produce items

Giant Eagle is selling GetGo stores. What it means for your MyPerks rewards.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle said it is slashing the prices of more than 200 produce items as part of "long-term cost reductions" for customers.

In a news release on Wednesday, Giant Eagle said there is a 20 percent average price reduction of the 200-plus produce items. The company said the move will save customers $25 million annually. The "New Low Price initiative" includes many of the "most popular items in the produce department."

The news release did not say how Giant Eagle plans to make up for the price reductions.

"Today's announcement reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering quality, variety, and value to our customers and communities," Brian Ferrier, senior vice president of merchandising at Giant Eagle, said in the news release.

"In these challenging economic times, we're proud to make the fresh, quality produce we stock daily more affordable and we believe these savings will make a real difference in people's lives," Ferrier added.

With the new price-saving measure in place, naval oranges cost $1, a savings of 25 cents. Avocados, previously $2, cost $1.50. Seedless cucumbers, once $2.50, are now $2. A 2023 report from the Food Industry Association found that 58% of Americans say they eat fresh produce at least four to five days a week.

Giant Eagle, which is selling its GetGo Café + Market sites to a Canadian-based convenience store company, is the latest business to drop prices. In August, Target reported a rise in sales following price cuts made in the early summer. In the spring, Target said cut the price of multiple items — including bread, coffee and diapers — to cater to inflation-weary consumers.