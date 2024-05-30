Giant Eagle launches new 'Deals for Days' program with lower prices on summer-related seasonal items

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Giant Eagle is rolling out a new pricing program aimed at lowering prices for popular seasonal items with the first wave of deals focused on a number of cookout-related items.

The 'Deals for Days' program goes into effect starting today with discounted prices available on more than 1,000 popular summer products such as hot dogs, hamburgers, and cole slaw.

Giant Eagle says that there will be additional seasonal programs coming later this year for things like the back to school season, fall football, Halloween, and the holiday season.

The company estimates that the summer program alone will help save customers an estimated $7.5 million over the next two months and say that they feel it's important to offer savings during a time when many are struggling with inflation and other financial worries with rising food costs.

"At Giant Eagle, we are committed to listening and responding to our customers, and right now, they are telling us that they need more ways to save on the products that matter most to them," said Brian Ferrier, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Giant Eagle. "We're confident that we have created meaningful savings across the store, helping ease budgets and encourage those summer celebrations we all enjoy."

A full list of savings available through the Deals for Days program can be found online by entering your location to find what is being offered at your local store.

Other retailers lowering prices for the summer

Walgreens announced yesterday that it was lowering prices for the summer on more than 1,300 items.

Michaels, Target, and other stores have already announced plans to cater to inflation-weary customers and shoppers.

Amazon Fresh, the grocery store arm of Amazon, said on May 24 it's cutting prices on 4,000 items and customers will save up to 30% in-store and online. The price reductions will rotate every week between beverages, dairy, frozen food, meat and seafood, Amazon said.

The pullback in spending by budget-conscious consumers is also affecting other industries, including fast food giant McDonald's and casual-dining chains such as IHOP and Applebee's.

CBS News contributed to this report.