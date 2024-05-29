Watch CBS News
Walgreens is cutting prices on 1,300 items, joining other retailers in stepping up discounts

Retailers roll out deals as summer starts
Major retailers rolling out deals as summer starts 04:43

Walgreens said Wednesday it is lowering prices for the summer and beyond on 1,300 items, including snacks and feminine products, joining Michaels, Target and other retailers looking to cater to inflation-weary consumers.

Retailers have rolled out price cuts — some permanent, others temporary — with the stated aim of giving their customers some relief. The reductions are being introduced as inflation showed its first sign of easing this year but not enough for consumers who are struggling to pay for basic necessities as well as rent and car insurance.

Earlier this month, Target said it planned to slash the price of bread, coffee, diapers and thousands of other everyday items this summer.

Walgreens is rolling out lower prices on products such as vitamins, tampons, facial cleanser, lotion, box fans and chips to help "customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials, Tracey Brown, Walgreens chief customer office, said in a statement. 

"Through myWalgreens loyalty program, our more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily. Listening to our customers and offering quality products, value, and convenience every day is our continued commitment," she said.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 12:27 PM EDT

