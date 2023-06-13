Giant Eagle, Inc. continuing operations of West Newton location

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Giant Eagle, Inc. announced Tuesday that the supermarket chain will continue operating its West Newton location through 2024.

The store, located at 105 Robertson Street, will be transferred to corporate ownership after its owners, Mike and Maryann Bingey, revealed their decision to retire, which would have shuttered the business.

The store will maintain operations beyond the original June 23 closure date until its current lease expires in December 2024 or until another operator agrees to buy the store, whichever occurs first.

"We are pleased to have come to a resolution that allows the Bingey family to begin their well-earned retirement while continuing to provide the West Newton community with life's essentials," said Bill Artman, Giant Eagle, Inc. Interim CEO. "We are especially appreciative of the passion and collaboration from Mayor Popovich, who has provided valuable insights into the West Newton community."

All West Newton Giant Eagle employees who are interested will be offered an opportunity to continue working at the store once it is under corporate management, the company said in a press release.

Hours of operation will run from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, and the Giant Eagle Pharmacy will operate from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Sundays.