Gateway School District and the community rally to help Cambridge Square fire victims recover

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Just days after a devastating fire ripped through the Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville, a community is rallying together.

They're coming together to help those who were able to make it out but only with their lives.

The nearby Gateway School District is setting up a donation center for those who have lost everything.

Starting this morning at 8 a.m., members of the school district will be at the Pitcairn Borough Building at 609 Broadway Boulevard, accepting donations of the following:

Grocery and gas gift cards

New socks, underwear, and clothing in all sizes

Toiletries and hygiene products

Stuffed animals, toys, and games

Non-perishable food items such as boxed foods and canned goods

Around 60 people lost their homes on Mondy when the apartment building went up in flames and many of the affected families have children who are part of the Gateway School District. Twelve of those families had children that attend Ramsey Elementary School.

The school has also set up a donation page where people can contribute to the families.

