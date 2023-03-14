Massive fire breaks out at Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A massive fire broke out spanning several units and buildings of the Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville overnight.
The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania says that an estimated 36 units have been impacted and affected by the fire.
An emergency shelter has been opened by the Red Cross at the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center. A warm and safe place is being provided along with water and food.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Stay with KDKA-TV for the latest updates on this developing story.
