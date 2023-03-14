Watch CBS News
Local News

Massive fire breaks out at Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A massive fire broke out spanning several units and buildings of the Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville overnight.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania says that an estimated 36 units have been impacted and affected by the fire.

An emergency shelter has been opened by the Red Cross at the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center. A warm and safe place is being provided along with water and food.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV for the latest updates on this developing story. 

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 3:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.