Massive fire breaks out at Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A massive fire broke out spanning several units and buildings of the Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville overnight.

Firefighters are on scene of large apartment fire at the Cambridge Square Apartments in Monroeville. Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is responding and says that an estimated 36 apartment units have been affected by the fire.



We’re live from the scene starting at 4:30am @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/izTd00oqL1 — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) March 14, 2023

An emergency shelter has been opened by the Red Cross at the Monroeville Senior Citizen Center. A warm and safe place is being provided along with water and food.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Our Southwestern PA Chapter is responding to a large fire in Monroeville, affecting an estimated 36 apartment units. The #fire is located at the Cambridge Square Apartments in the 200 block of Cambridge Square Dr. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/d6cZxMVhN1 — American Red Cross Greater PA (@RedCrossGPA) March 14, 2023

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

