Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas station robbery suspect taken into custody

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man who is being accused of robbing a gas station on Saw Mill Run earlier this month. 

RELATED: Pittsburgh Police search for suspect after armed robbery of Sunoco station

According to police, Keith Larkins showed a gun to the clerk at the Sunoco gas station and took money from the register last week. 

He then took off down Nobles Lane after taking the money. 

He was taken into custody and is facing several charges, including robbery. 

First published on December 22, 2022 / 5:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.