Gas station robbery suspect taken into custody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police have arrested a man who is being accused of robbing a gas station on Saw Mill Run earlier this month.

According to police, Keith Larkins showed a gun to the clerk at the Sunoco gas station and took money from the register last week.

He then took off down Nobles Lane after taking the money.

He was taken into custody and is facing several charges, including robbery.