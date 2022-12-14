Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Police search for suspect after armed robbery of Sunoco station

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10:30 on Tuesday night, police were called to the gas station on the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery. 

The clerk told police that a man holding a small handgun stole money from the register and then fled on foot near Nobles Lane. 

No one was hurt during the robbery. 

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to give them a call. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on December 14, 2022 / 4:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.