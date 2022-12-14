Pittsburgh Police search for suspect after armed robbery of Sunoco station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night armed robbery of a gas station.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 10:30 on Tuesday night, police were called to the gas station on the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery.

The clerk told police that a man holding a small handgun stole money from the register and then fled on foot near Nobles Lane.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to give them a call.

