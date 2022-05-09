Watch CBS News
Local News

Gas prices in Pennsylvania spike to new record highs

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gas prices in Pennsylvania have soared to a new record, leaving many people running on empty.

Many can expect to pay more at the pump on Monday.

At a GetGo location in McCandless, a gallon of regular gas was selling for $4.29, but just across the street at an Exxon location, it was $4.38 per gallon -- which is a record high in Pittsburgh, according to AAA.

Pennsylvania average gas prices also have reached a record high at $4.51 per gallon.

The national average sits a bit lower at $4.33 per gallon.

Diesel gas also broke record, with average prices in Pennsylvania at $6.22 per gallon, compared to the national average of $5.54.

AAA East Central's spokesperson says many factors play into the recent rise in prices, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China being on lockdown due to COVID-19, and the summer blend of gasoline being more expensive to produce.

Click here for KDKA's Gas Tracker, where average prices throughout the country and region are updated daily.

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 4:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.