Gas prices in Pennsylvania spike to new record highs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gas prices in Pennsylvania have soared to a new record, leaving many people running on empty.

Many can expect to pay more at the pump on Monday.

At a GetGo location in McCandless, a gallon of regular gas was selling for $4.29, but just across the street at an Exxon location, it was $4.38 per gallon -- which is a record high in Pittsburgh, according to AAA.

Pennsylvania average gas prices also have reached a record high at $4.51 per gallon.

The national average sits a bit lower at $4.33 per gallon.

Diesel gas also broke record, with average prices in Pennsylvania at $6.22 per gallon, compared to the national average of $5.54.

AAA East Central's spokesperson says many factors play into the recent rise in prices, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China being on lockdown due to COVID-19, and the summer blend of gasoline being more expensive to produce.

