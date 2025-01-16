Game-used Franco Harris jersey among archive of Steelers jerseys going up for auction

NEW ORLEANS (KDKA) - Before the teams take the field at Super Bowl LIX next month, Hunt Auctions and the NFL will once again host a live auction for the 17th year.

Among the items up for auction will be an archive of Steelers game-used jerseys from Pittsburgh native Timothy Kelley.

"Each year, the Super Bowl Live Auction draws interest from bidders in this country and abroad," said David Hunt, President of Hunt Auctions. "The annual auction has previously featured an amazing roster of important football artifacts with this year's offering of the Timothy Kelley Collection of Pittsburgh Steelers game-used jerseys ranking among the finest privately held groups of its type. We are always pleased to present this highly anticipated event which annually generates an impressive related donation to the wonderful charities of the NFL Auction program."

In the archive will be a 1981 Franco Harris jersey, a 1982 Terry Bradshaw jersey, a 1982 Jack Lambert jersey, a 1982 Jack Ham jersey, a 1978 Rocky Bleier jersey, and a 1978 Lynn Swann jersey.

The Steelers jerseys are expected to be worth anywhere between $30,000-$100,000.

Along with the Steelers jerseys, there will be game-used jerseys from Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Brandon Graham, Rob Gronkowski, and Brian Urlacher.

They also will be auctioning a 2016 Martellus Bennett Super Bowl ring as well as a 2017 Martellus Bennett AFC Championship ring.