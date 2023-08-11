Gabby Barrett to be celebrated at PNC Park

Gabby Barrett to be celebrated at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Munhall native and country music star Gabby Barrett is set to be honored at PNC Park.

Munhall Mayor Robert Falce will give Barrett the key to the city in a ceremony at the stadium.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is also expected to proclaim Friday as Gabby Barrett Day in Allegheny County.

After the Pirates' game at PNC Park, Barrett will perform and play a concert.