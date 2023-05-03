Watch CBS News
Gabby Barrett performing Pirates postgame concert at PNC Park this summer

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Munhall native and country singer Gabby Barrett is coming back home for a postgame concert at PNC Park this summer. 

The Pirates announced Barrett will perform after the game on Aug. 11 against the Cincinnati Reds. 

Barrett's hit "I Hope" ruled the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 27 weeks and her album "Goldmine" has surpassed 2.6 billion global career streams to date. 

Barrett has over two dozen other shows scheduled this summer, including several with Kane Brown on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour. 

You can buy tickets to the game online.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 3:20 PM

