Fundraiser takes place to honor Natrona Heights EMT who was struck by a car while directing traffic during snowstorm

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) - A fundraiser was held in Natrona Heights on Sunday, honoring Kelly Jackson, a Citizens Hose EMT who was hit by a car while responding to a call last month.

Jackson's story is one of resilience, getting back on her feet, and giving back to her community.

A horrible accident after a car lost control while driving in the snow threw Kelly Jackson in the air when she was responding to a scene as an EMT on Saturday, Jan. 6.

EMT Kelly Jackson was injured after a car lost control, hitting her while driving in the snow on Jan. 6, 2024. (Photo: Provided)

"It was not good. No one expected me to make it that day. But I spent only 11 days in between the general and the valley. I cannot explain how well I am doing after being hit by a car and being thrown 87 feet, but I'm here, therapy is working," Jackson said.

On Sunday, a spaghetti benefit dinner in Harrison honored Jackson's recovery and raised money and awareness for EMT classes while sharing the importance of becoming an EMT or emergency responder.

"A benefit dinner, of course, spotlighting me and my recovery, but also spotlighting the need for EMS, EMT paramedics, whatever. We are so short-staffed."

The Natrona Heights community came out to show their support and raise funds for the Allegheny-Kiski Health Foundation to pay for EMT schooling and certification.

"With her determination to get well and beat the odds from the horrific accident and wanting to give back to the community and the EMT program, that she was able to attend to become an EMT," said Jim Erb, Citizens Hose Company supervisor.

She hopes to move higher in her field and isn't letting this horrific event stop her from achieving her goals.

"I love what I do. The tones drop, and I am ready; I am probably the first one in the truck, I am ready to go," Jackson said.

Jackson remains an inspiration for sharing her journey and determination to pay it forward, helping others enter the EMT field.