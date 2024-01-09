Pittsburgh-area EMT hit by vehicle, severely injured while directing traffic during snowstorm

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A local EMT is in the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle while responding to a treacherous road during Saturday's snowstorm.

Kelly Jackson is fortunate to be alive after she was hit by a vehicle and thrown 30 yards. While she suffered numerous severe injuries, she is expected to make a full recovery.

Citizens Hose Company supervisor Jim Erb was out shopping when he got the call alerting him of an accident with his crew. Without knowing the details and without hesitation, Erb knew he had to get there.

"We're very close. We talk to each other every day," he said. "Just talking to the crew as I got on the phone, just his response to me on the phone, I just needed to get there."

Kelly Jackson along with her colleagues with the hose company were called to Burtner Road on Saturday for reports of vehicles getting stuck on a hill leading from the Route 28 exit into Natrona Heights.

As Jackson and other emergency officials were directing traffic to an alternate route, a driver of a vehicle lost control coming down the hill directly toward her. Jackson saw the vehicle and tried to get out of the way but was clipped and thrown 30 yards.

"Today, considering everything that had happened and how bad this could have been, she's hanging in there," Erb said.

Jackson was transported by neighboring Eureka Fire and Rescue to Allegheny General Hospital with severe injuries, including fractured vertebrae in her lower back, several cracked ribs, a brain bleed and numerous internal injuries.

While she recovers in the hospital, the community has pulled together in every way possible to help her through this traumatic accident.

"We're a small service, we serve a little over 10,000 residents in the township," Erb said. "But I know their attention has been on Kelly and our EMT when they knew it was a first responder."

Erb adds the hose company has received several generous contributions. If you'd like to help Kelly Jackson, donations are being accepted at the Citizens Hose Company in Natrona Heights.

The crash was determined to be weather-related and charges aren't expected to filed at this time